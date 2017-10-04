No one hurt after car smashes into building

A vehicle crashed through the wall of a business on Robbins Road on Wednesday morning (Photo: Becky Vargo, Grand Haven Tribune)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - No one was injured when a car crashed through the wall of a business on Robbins Road on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the shopping center on the northwest corner of Robbins Road and Beacon Boulevard (U.S. 31), according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

