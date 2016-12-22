One hurt after driving through dead end, crashing into guardrail

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies are looking into a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 5:50 a.m. on Wilson Road near U.S. 31. Investigators say the victim was headed east on Wilson, which dead ends and does not reach U.S. 31.

The victim didn't realize the road ended, and crashed into a hill and guardrail near U.S. 31, where the Chevy Silverado came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon to be treated. Deputies have not released any details on the victim and they're still investigating the crash.

