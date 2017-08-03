Picking a spot for the Coast Guard parade

Reserving a spot for the Coast Guard parade.

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - There are rules when it comes to selecting and holding a spot to watch the Coast Guard parade Saturday morning in Grand Haven. The public can use blankets and caution tape to reserve a spot along the parade route. But on Thursday those spaces must be occupied. Items left to hold a spot can be removed by the city.

After 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 the leaving spot markers unattended is acceptable. The city does not want tents, sand bags, plastic tarps, duct tape, rocks, stakes or spray paint marking spots.

Plastic tarps should not be used because they can kill the grass.

Homeowners and renters who live along the parade route often leave unattended chairs and blankets in front of their home to hold a spot. The city allows residents to place the unattended items there, and considers them occupied.

The parade starts Saturday, Aug. 5 at 11:45 a.m.

