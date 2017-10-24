Police investigating a bomb threat at Grand Haven McDonald's

(Photo: Becky Vargo/Grand Haven Tribune)

GRAND HAVEN - Update (4:40 p.m.): A Michigan State Police bomb dog is now on the scene.

Update (4 p.m.): A Michigan State Police bomb dog is in route to the scene from Grand Rapids.

Also, police confirmed that the bomb threat was called in to the McDonald’s restaurant and was taken by a manager.

Original Story: Local police are investigating a bomb threat at the Grand Haven McDonald’s restaurant, 1617 S. Beacon Blvd.

The restaurant is currently closed as police wait for an explosives dog to arrive on the scene.

According to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, a bomb threat was called in at 3:12 p.m. The restaurant was quickly evacuated, and GHDPS officers are on the scene interviewing McDonald’s employees.

“We take all threats seriously until proven otherwise,” Hawke said.

This is a breaking story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

