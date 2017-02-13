Ryke's Bakery opens in Grand Haven

(Photo: Ryke's Bakery)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - One of the most popular bakeries on the lakeshore opens up its second location Monday, Feb. 13.

The Muskegon-based Ryke's Bakery will now have a location in Grand Haven.

It's right next to Biggby Coffee, near the corner of Beacon Boulevard and Adams Street.

Just like in Muskegon, the Grand Haven location will sell donuts, cakes, cupcakes and cookies. It will also have salads, wraps, soups, butter thins, asiago cheese spread and tortilla chips.

(© 2017 WZZM)