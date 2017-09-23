Thousands without power in Grand Haven

(Photo: Outagreentry, Grand Haven Board of Light and Power)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - There is a power outage in Grand Haven that has left thousands without power.

According to an outage map from The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power, the outages started around 8 p.m. and they are affecting several areas of more than 500 meters.

Grand Haven State Park is one place without power.

According to a representative from the GHBLP, crews are on the scene working to fix the problem. They have not found any major issues, but it is most likely an overloaded circuit.

There is no definite timeline on when power will be returned.

This is a developing story.

