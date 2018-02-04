West Michigan advertising professionals and students rank Super Bowl ads

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - While millions of Americans watched the Eagles take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, local advertising industry experts and students huddled around a TV in Grand Haven to watch and rate the commercials.

At the Super Ad Haven event, professionals and students scored the ads that aired during the Super Bowl. At the end of game, the group predicted what ads America will love by choosing the top three that will be in USA Today's Ad Meter Poll.

The advertising agency, Haven, brought the Ad Bowl tradition to Grand Haven after the event was hosted by Hanon McKendry in Grand Rapids for 15 years.

The group rates the ads based on how memorable the ad is, whether it's compelling and how well it differentiates from the product or service being promoted. It's a touchdown if the ad meets all three criteria, a safety it if meets one but not all three criteria and it's a delay of game if it meets none of the categories.

