Women overdose in parking lot of North Ottawa Community Hospital

North Ottawa Community Hospital (Photo: North Ottawa Community Hospital)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Two Grand Rapids-area teens are recovering from a heroin overdose after being discovered in a vehicle in the North Ottawa Community Hospital parking lot early Monday morning.

A hospital maintenance worker found the women, ages 18 and 19, at about 6:45 a.m. in the south lot next to Dunewood Medical Center, said Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

Hospital paramedics and public safety officers provided “lifesaving aid,” Hawke said.

The women told police they went to the Grand Haven hospital parking lot to shoot up heroin because they thought it would be the safest place to be if they had a problem, Hawke said.

The incident is under investigation, and Hawke said he did not have any information at this time about where the drug was acquired.

This article originally appeared in the Grand Haven Tribune. Becky Vargo can be reached at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

