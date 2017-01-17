127-year-old harp made from Great Chicago Fire wood donated to St. Cecilia

Trudy Royce Lang donated her 127-year-old harp to Grand Rapids' St. Cecilia Music Center. (Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A musical instrument made from the wreckage of an American disaster now belongs to St. Cecilia Music Center.

Trudy Royce Lang donated her 127-year old harp Tuesday, Jan. 17, to the music center. It was made from the dried wood left behind from the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, she says.

It soon will be on display at the Idema Room inside St. Cecilia's.

"I hope it inspires other harpists," Lang said. "I want other little kids to come through here see this harp and say, 'That's the instrument I want to play.'"

Trudy's grandparents passed the harp down to her. She claims it is the 13th harp ever made by the Lyon and Healy Harp factory in Chicago.

(© 2017 WZZM)