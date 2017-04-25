13-point response to Grand Rapids traffic stop study rejected by commission

Hats for the Grand Rapids Police Department recruits sworn in on January 28, 2016. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom proposed a 13-point action plan Tuesday, April 25, in response to a study that found racial disparities in traffic stops.

"This is a serious issue," Mayor Rosaylnn Bliss said. "And we’re not going to just sit by and do nothing about it."

The proposal, however, was quickly shot down by several commission members who worried the undisclosed costs might be too high without further consideration.

Some even noted that the proposed action items were similar to several points enumerated in the Safe Alliances for Everyone task force, which was presented to the board back in 2015.

The study found that black drivers were twice as likely to be stopped by police than that of white drivers. Sundstrom recommended the commission extend its contract with Lamberth Consulting, the business that analyzed the initial study, for the next three years.

That point would cost the city nearly $230,000.

The commission tabled the proposal with the understanding that more engagement with the community is needed.

