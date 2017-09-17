17-year-old shot at park in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 17-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Sept. 17. Police responded to a call on the 1100 block of Sherman St. around 6:56 p.m.

The boy had a gunshot wound to his face, and he was taken to the hospital where he said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on the suspect or what led up to the shooting. The GRPD's Major Case Team will investigate the incident.

Anyone having additional information is requested to call 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer may also be contacted, confidentially, at www.silentobserver.org.

@GrandRapidsPD: 17 y/o male shot at Joe Taylor Park. In hospital w/life-threatening injuries, but stable condition. No witnesses @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/ffUwRGVQk1 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) September 18, 2017

This is a developing story.

