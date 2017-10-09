19-year-old shot in the foot in Grand Rapids

Police cruiser's light bar photographed at night, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 19-year-old man was shot in Grand Rapids on Monday night, Oct. 9.

Around 8 p.m. a man called Grand Rapids Police to report that he had been shot in the parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church at 130 Delaware Ave.

The preliminary investigation shows that two men were getting into their car when shots were fired. The 19-year-old was shot and a 25-year-old suffered minor injuries while avoiding gunfire.

The man was shot in the foot, and he was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for the non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may have additional information is requested to call 456-3400 or Silent observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org

