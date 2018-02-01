20 Monroe Live celebrates one-year anniversary as an entertainment venue in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - 20 Monroe Live is celebrating its one year anniversary. The entertainment venue opened on Feb. 1, 2017.

Headlining the first show was Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

In celebration, 20 Monroe Live will feature Blues Traveler with Los Colognes on Friday, Feb. 2, followed by George Clinton & the P-Funk Allstars with Ms. Velvet & The Blue Wolf on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Marketing Manager Amber Stokosa sat down with My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua to take a look back at what 20 Monroe has learned in the past 365 days and what they hope to accomplish moving forward.

