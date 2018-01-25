2018 Festival of the Arts poster designed by past ArtPrize winner

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Festival of the Arts celebrates its 49th year in 2018, with a new poster designed by past ArtPrize winner Chris LaPorte.

This year's theme for Festival is "celebrating community through art." In a press release from the Festival, 2018 Festival of the Arts Co-Chair Jessi Nix Gould said LaPorte's "work perfectly embodies the event’s theme by representing the beautiful Grand Rapids city skyline, the movement of dancers in front of La Grande Vitesse and fun, playful colors indicating the spirit of festival."

LaPorte has earned art degrees from Aquinas College, La Coste Ecole de Beaux Arts and the New York Academy of Art, going on to teach drawing at GVSU, GRCC, Kendall College of Art and Design, and Aquinas College. His ArtPrize entry, “Calvary, American Officers, 1921” won first-place in 2010.

The Festival of Arts began in 1970 with two stages, some artwork, a few food booths, and a sponsorship from the Arts Council of Grand Rapids.

This year's Festival of the Arts will run June 1-3, 2018. It is one of the longest running festivals in the State of Michigan and will feature art, food, entertainment, and fun activities for all ages.

For more information, please visit festivalgr.org

