5th annual GrandCon board gaming convention invades downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking for something interesting to do this weekend, maybe you should consider getting your "geek on" because the fifth annual GrandCon gaming convention is happening all weekend at DeVos Place.

The convention floor is chock-full of shop vendors, artists and cosplay costumers.

There are seminars you can attend, as well as industry celebrities to meet.

GrandCon's primary attraction is tabletop gaming--board, card and role-playing games. You'll get the chance to learn how to play the games from the creators and or authors behind them. From Monopoly to Dungeons & Dragons, this convention is a gateway to discovering the world of creative gaming.

"The excitement that you're going to see throughout the show is that you're able to shop vendors, artists and craftsmen of the board gaming industry," said Brian Lenz, owner of GrandCon. "You'll be able to come in and be taught how to play the games, or if you're skilled, you can participate in tournaments and match your wits against other gaming strategists."

GrandCon started Friday, Sept 15 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 17.

