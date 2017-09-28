A glimpse of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame coming to Grand Rapids

(Photo: Carl Fowler, carl fowler / dpi digital content)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new exhibit coming to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is bringing a piece of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Grand Rapids.

“Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” explores how attitudes about patriotism, peace, equality, and freedom can be changed by rock music.

The exhibit came together as a collaboration between the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and the Newseum in Washington D.C. The visit to Grand Rapids will be its first stop outside of the two iconic museums.

"Louder than Words" will open on November 8, 2017 with a members-only reception, it will be on display at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum until February 11.

Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says “‘Louder Than Words’ highlights how artists have used their craft as a platform to express their views and shape public opinion.”

It contains rock artifacts such as Bono's 2002 Super Bowl jacket. U2's frontman wore it while the band paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 by displaying their names while performing "Where the Streets Have No Name."

The exhibit explores how artists affect change by exercising their First Amendment rights to challenge assumptions and stimulate thought. It features significant moments and figures including influence on the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to bring this exhibition to the region,” said Elaine Didier, Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

Rock music had a role in the White House during President Ford's time in office including a visit from ex-Beatle George Harrison.

The Newseum in Washington D.C. hosted “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” during President Trump's 2017 presidential inauguration through July 31.

“Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” will be included as part of the Museum’s regular admission fees. Membership to the Friends of Ford is available online, or by calling 616-254-0396.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV