Admiral gas station robbed in Grand Rapids

(Photo: John Linsley/WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Admiral gas station on Kalamazoo Avenue was robbed on Friday morning, Jan. 19.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the suspect walked into the gas station, produced a handgun and demanded money.

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male who is in his mid-20s. He is about 6 feet tall and was wearing all black.

Anyone with information regarding either of these bank robberies can contact the investigators at (616) 456-3400, Facebook private message, or contact silent observer at (616) 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV