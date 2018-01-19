WZZM
Admiral gas station robbed in Grand Rapids

Staff , WZZM 9:29 AM. EST January 19, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Admiral gas station on Kalamazoo Avenue was robbed on Friday morning, Jan. 19. 

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the suspect walked into the gas station, produced a handgun and demanded money. 

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. 

The suspect is described as a black male who is in his mid-20s. He is about 6 feet tall and was wearing all black. 

Anyone with information regarding either of these bank robberies can contact the investigators at (616) 456-3400, Facebook private message, or contact silent observer at (616) 774-2345.

