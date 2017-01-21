GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It is the heart of winter in West Michigan. That means many parents are struggling to cure cabin fever in their children. A solution can be found at the Annual Kids and Family Expo happening at DeVos Place Saturday, January 21st from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Event organizers will focus on family bonding activities, education, and encouraging families to get active and have fun together.
This family focused community event also helps raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation program, "Be Nice". The program is a positive anti-bullying initiative designed to spread awareness surrounding the issues of bullying. The campaign strives to educate students and community members about how simply “being nice” is an effective way to promote a safe and civil environment within the schools and community.
Some of this year's expo activities include:
- Zip line
- Art Wall Zone
- KDL “Lab Experience”
- Cow’s Belly Bounce House by United Dairy Industry of Michigan
- Giant Slide
- Live Music Performances
- Activity Zone with Inflatable Obstacle Course
- GaGa Pit by Camp Henry
- Mechanical Horse
- Chain of Strength
- Berlin Race Car & Mini Wedge
- Hula Hoop Zone
- Police Car / Fire Truck / Ambulance
- LEGO Build Area
- Snowflake Station
- Puppet Theatre
- Magician
- Martial Arts / Self Defense
- Toddler Zone
- Noodle Necklace Craft
- Costumed Character, Crafts and Coloring
- Family Fun Bucket Prizes (winners announced every hour)
Admission:
Adults: $7
Children 3-15: $3
Children 2 & Under: FREE
.@GrandRapidsPD is one of the many organizations taking part in the Kids and Family Expo at DeVos Place! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/kS7MoH3vY9— Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) January 21, 2017
For more information about the Kids and Family Expo, please visit their website, by clicking here.
