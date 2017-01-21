The DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It is the heart of winter in West Michigan. That means many parents are struggling to cure cabin fever in their children. A solution can be found at the Annual Kids and Family Expo happening at DeVos Place Saturday, January 21st from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Event organizers will focus on family bonding activities, education, and encouraging families to get active and have fun together.

This family focused community event also helps raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation program, "Be Nice". The program is a positive anti-bullying initiative designed to spread awareness surrounding the issues of bullying. The campaign strives to educate students and community members about how simply “being nice” is an effective way to promote a safe and civil environment within the schools and community.

Some of this year's expo activities include:

Zip line

Art Wall Zone

KDL “Lab Experience”

Cow’s Belly Bounce House by United Dairy Industry of Michigan

Giant Slide

Live Music Performances

Activity Zone with Inflatable Obstacle Course

GaGa Pit by Camp Henry

Mechanical Horse

Chain of Strength

Berlin Race Car & Mini Wedge

Hula Hoop Zone

Police Car / Fire Truck / Ambulance

LEGO Build Area

Snowflake Station

Puppet Theatre

Magician

Martial Arts / Self Defense

Toddler Zone

Noodle Necklace Craft

Costumed Character, Crafts and Coloring

Family Fun Bucket Prizes (winners announced every hour)

Admission:

Adults: $7

Children 3-15: $3

Children 2 & Under: FREE

For more information about the Kids and Family Expo, please visit their website, by clicking here.

