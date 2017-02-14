As many as 3 people in custody amid 'high-risk' Grand Rapids traffic stop

Grand Rapids police make an arrest Feb. 14, on Monroe Center near Ionia Avenue. (Photo: Chris Zoladz)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Three people appear to be in custody following some sort of incident in the downtown area, according to a witness.

The people, including a woman seen with her hands behind her head, were arrested around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, on Monroe Center near Division Avenue.

Witness Chris Zoladz said several officers had their weapons drawn as they approached the suspects.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Terry Dixon said the incident was a "high-risk" traffic stop involving an investigation officers were pursuing. Further elaboration was not immediately provided.

