Attorney: Victim 'suffering a lot' since hit by former county prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On Nov. 19, 2016, former Kent County assistant prosecutor Joshua Kuiper hit a parked car and a man standing right next to it -- body cam video and police confirm Kuiper admitted to drinking.

The controversy stems from the fact that Kuiper was not given a breathalyzer test and walked away from the accident with a ticket. Since then, Kuiper has resigned from the prosecutor's office and three Grand Rapids Police Department officers have been put on leave.

The victim does not want to be identified, but his attorney tells WZZM 13 the latest news is a big development for the case, as the victim continues to heal from his injuries.

"He's still suffering a lot from the injuries, he's got shoulder, back, and leg issues, and treating with physicians for all those injuries," said the victim's attorney, Brian Molde.

But as the healing of those wounds continue, so does the investigation. In a release sent by Grand Rapids on Friday, an officer, a lieutenant and a sergeant have been put on paid leave as Michigan State Police take over the investigation.

"We're happy that the MSP are involved and we are looking forward, like everyone else is, to know what the results of that investigation are going to be," Molde said.

GRPD has asked MSP to investigate if the officers had any criminal action in the incident. They say if charges are brought forward they would identify the three officers involved.

But Molde says they are already taking action to at least one of the parties.

"There will be an auto negligence action against Mr. Kuiper that's in the works, I believe we already filed that," Molde said.

"We're waiting to see the outcome of the police investigation, certainly if there's something to pursue we'll pursue it. But at present, what we know, we don't believe there can be a case that can be brought against the Police Department. That's unfortunate, I think, because we want to prevent this type of behavior from taking place and I think everyone agrees with that."

The Kent County Prosecutors office would not say why Kuiper no longer works for their office, or if his leaving was related to the crash. Following the crash, he was put on leave and had been demoted.

