Barbershop reborn in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - 88 years ago there was a barber shop at 123 S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Fast forward to today and there is now a new barbershop in that same place totally by accident.

Chris Lapham says he and his wife rented the spot for his Avenue Barber Shop because he liked the space and the location. He didn’t know that in 1929 it was Murray’s Barber and Beauty until he looked it up in the library and the historical society found an old picture.

“To think that 80 years ago another man was in the same spot doing the same thing you are doing just in a different time is wild,” he marveled. “It was pretty bizarre.”

“I mean, what are the chances of moving into the one building in Grand Rapids that happened to be a barber shop 88 years ago,” added his wife Aslyn Lapham. “It was quite a coincidence.”

Chris Lapham said barbers are making a comeback in Grand Rapids and he can understand why. 88 years ago, Murphy had his shop at 123 S. Division. He says it’s a good neighborhood in the middle of the city and he is already building a clientele of customers looking for traditional haircuts.

“It feels good,” he says. “Maybe his ghost is here.”

