Bicyclist hit by truck in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Around 3:13 p.m. on Sept. 23, police officers say a bicyclist was hit by a truck on Michigan St. and Grand Ave.

The person on the bicycle suffered serious injuries.

Investigators closed down Michigan St. at Grand Avenue while they investigated the incident. Preliminary findings indicate the bicyclist was traveling east of Michigan St. on the north sidewalk. A large boom truck was headed south on Grand Ave. attempting to turn on Michigan St. when it collided with the bicyclist.

A 25-year-old man from Grand Rapids was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where he is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 456-3771 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Silent Observer may also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.

