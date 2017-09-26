Body found in Grand Rapids, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on the south side of Grand Rapids.
A call was placed at 4:25 p.m. reporting a body was seen in a wooded area at Buchanan Ave. and Graham St.
Authorities say it is likely a case of suicide.
This is a developing story.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs