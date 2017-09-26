Body found in Grand Rapids, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on the south side of Grand Rapids.

A call was placed at 4:25 p.m. reporting a body was seen in a wooded area at Buchanan Ave. and Graham St.

Authorities say it is likely a case of suicide.

This is a developing story.

