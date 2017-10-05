Breaking world record a 'cake walk' for Grand Rapids group

A group of cake walkers poses during world record breaking event at Calder Plaza. (Photo: Consumers Credit Union)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - How often do you get to say you're the best in the world at something?

On September 30th, 327 people from the Grand Rapids area can now say they were part of the world's largest cake walk at Calder Plaza downtown.

The group was organized by Consumers Credit Union and Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Rapids. They set out not only to break the world record for largest cake walk, but to raise money for Kids Food Basket too.

Kids Food Basket helps feed local kids who might not otherwise know where their next meals come from. The $5,000 raised at the cake walk record will help put together 5,000 sack suppers.

The previous world record was held by Ohio University which organized a cake walk of 279 participants. So winning the rivalry with the state of Ohio is literally a cake walk for Michigan.

