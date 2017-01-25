Calvin College alumni sign letter opposing DeVos nomination

DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In less than a week, we will know if West Michigan's Betsy DeVos will be our next Secretary of Education. But as we wait, some from her alma mater are sounding off against her.

Calvin College alumna Sara Moslener is circulating a letter, opposing DeVos's confirmation.

The letter states the following four reasons why they believe DeVos is not qualified for the position:

Does not have an educator background

Not committed to public education

Limits advocacy and contributions to religious and charter schools

Not willing to support public school funding

According to Moslener's Facebook page, the letter has been signed more than 2,000 times. DeVos is a 1979 graduate of Calvin College. According to the school's website, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in the economics group. She is the first Calvin College graduate to serve in the Cabinet of the President of the United States.

More: GOP Senate chair rejects Democrats' bid for second hearing on Betsy DeVos

Related: DeVos outlines vision for U.S. Department of Education

A spokesperson for Calvin College sent WZZM the following statement in response to the letter:

"Our graduate Betsy DeVos is responding to her sense of call to public service, and more than 60,000 alumni from a variety of political perspectives are discerning the best ways to engage politics and culture in this moment. In all of this, our alumni are living out what we hope our students are learning during their time on campus: to think deeply, to act justly and to live wholeheartedly as Christ's agents of renewal in the world."

Additionally, DeVos aide Greg McNeilly replied with the following:

"Betsy is a passionate advocate of high-quality public schools, good teachers and providing options to every family for better options for each student. It is clear during this confirmation process that teacher union bosses – who have profited handsomely off their members – continue to spread false news, agitate and engage in bigoted partisan opposition to the President’s agenda to make education better."

The vote on DeVos' confirmation is expected to take place next week.

(© 2017 WZZM)