Calvin Johnson spoke to the Economic Club of Grand Rapids

Calvin Johnson speaks at Grand Rapids Economic Club

Staff , WZZM 5:48 PM. EST February 12, 2018

Former Detroit Lions star, Calvin Johnson, was the guest speaker today at a meeting of the Economic Club of Grand Rapids. 

Johnson retired from playing football in March 2016. 

At the meeting on Monday, he addressed the need for NFL players to have a plan for retirement and financial stability for their future. 

He also talked about the Calvin Johnson Foundation and his desire to give back to the community. 

