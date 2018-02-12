Calvin Johnson spoke to the Economic Club of Grand Rapids

Former Detroit Lions star, Calvin Johnson, was the guest speaker today at a meeting of the Economic Club of Grand Rapids.

Johnson retired from playing football in March 2016.

At the meeting on Monday, he addressed the need for NFL players to have a plan for retirement and financial stability for their future.

He also talked about the Calvin Johnson Foundation and his desire to give back to the community.

