Catholic leader hosts immigration discussion

Immigration discussion

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A discussion on immigration was held Monday night. It was led by Father Wayne Dziekan of the Diocese of Gaylord in Northern Michigan.

"Things now under the Trump administration are a lot more blurry", says Dziekan.

He's heard numerous concerns from Catholics about immigration recently. He says some of the actions from President Trump have not helped the situation.

"Coming from the President it's only feeding hysteria, creating fear, creating more opportunities for discrimination, they're filling the courts with all kinds of lawsuits, that's not Christianity folks," says Dziekan.

And nothing gets him more fired up than when people tell him to stick with religion and stay out of politics.

"It's a misconception and it's absolutely wrong, that's why the church has a catholic social doctrine, and the way you put a catholic social doctrine into action is through the political sphere," says Dziekan.

© 2017 WZZM-TV