City Built Brewing hosts Pints for Puerto Rico

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - City Built Brewing Company is raising funds for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

For each pint of select beers that is sold, $1 will be donated to relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The fundraising effort will run through Oct. 19 and incudes three beers that are on tap:

Grandma's Kisses

Floral Saison

TKBY

“Our hearts ache from all the way up here, and we knew we needed to do something, no matter how small or large scale it is,” said Edwin Collazo the co-owner of City Built whose family heritage can be traced to Puerto Rico.

In addition to this effort, City Built will be hosting a beer dinner on Oct. 18 with a portion of the proceeds also going towards relief efforts.

