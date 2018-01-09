City Commission meeting: Is housing too expensive in Grand Rapids?

Affordable housing discussion in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Is it getting too expensive to live in Grand Rapids?

Some people think so. The issue dominated Tuesday's city commission meeting on Jan. 9. There are many reasons for the increase recently with growth being the main driver.

"The cost of living in a house has gone up almost to the point where you need to find employment that pays at least 16 dollars an hour and usually those jobs are in the outskirts of the city," said Jadei McPeak, a Grand Rapids resident.

The city is actively looking at ways to create more affordable housing in the area. One proposal is to offer developers who build affordable housing lower taxes. Another idea discussed is to create a clear guide on how the city could acquire property that would be turned into affordable housing.

Grand Rapids City Commissioner Dave Allen said something must be done.

"We have a housing crisis on multiple levels not just with affordability but also with inventory. If you are looking for a house, it's difficult," said Allen.

City leaders could take action on the issue at a meeting on Jan. 30.

