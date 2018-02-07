City leaders discuss cost of Grand Rapids city manager search

Grand Rapids City Manager Search

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The first search for Grand Rapids City Manager cost around $25,000 but Mayor Rosalyn Bliss says the second search will not cost another $25,000 it will be less.

Now exactly how much less, we don't know.

Bliss says a lot of the leg work has already been done and they can re-use some of the items. For example, the city spent money gathering community input and creating a candidate profile, they won't have to do that again.

But things like travel costs will need to be spent. And the biggest variable is the number of candidates.

"It really is driven by how many candidates you bring in, so obviously it costs less if you bring in three candidates as opposed to six, we're still working through those numbers but we are trying to find the best city manager and that costs money and that's why we hired a search firm," says Bliss.

It's not yet clear if the same search firm out of Chicago will be used again. The starting salary for the Grand Rapids City Manager is $175,000.

