Grand Rapids city officials reject resolution on 'heads up' prior to protests

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In a unanimous vote, the city commission rejected a resolution Tuesday, May 23, which would have required protest groups of 50 or more people to inform the city of their event prior to its start date.

"This is all about trying to make people safer," City Manager Greg Sundstrom said. "It is not about trying to limit or infringe on people’s rights to assemble in any way, shape or form."

Sundstrom said by notifying the city beforehand, extra police support and traffic changes could be implemented.

But commissioners took issue with the word "require" that was enumerated in the policy proposal.

"I appreciate the desire to do this and have everyone be safe," said David Allen, third ward commissioner. "But to create a policy is overkill."

