Comic Con invades Grand Rapids

Nick LaFave dressed up as TX 30144 for Grand Rapids Comic Con.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You might see Spider-man, Deadpool or even a stormtrooper walking around Grand Rapids this weekend. Don't be alarmed, they're all going to Grand Rapids Comic Con.

Grand Rapids Comic Con will be at the DeVos Place from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22. The event brings together fans of comic books, sci-fi and more for the three-day celebration.

In just three years, the local Comic Con has expanded from a home school building in Wyoming to the Deltaplex last year to the DeVos Place this year. Organizers are expecting thousands of people to show up over the weekend.

