Concrete poured at two-tower project in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Builders reached a big milestone Thursday, Jan. 18 in the construction of a 14-story, two-tower development in downtown Grand Rapids.

Crews from Orion Construction began pouring the concrete for what will be the parking deck at the Warner Building.

That's located at 150 Ottawa, not far from the Kent county courthouse. Construction began last year and should be finished by the summer of 2019. The rough start to winter presented a challenge, but the project is still on schedule.

"This year we've definitely had quite a few challenges with the snowfall, and the temperatures below freezing--especially the negative temps and single digits." said Jeff Smigielski, the senior project manager. "It really hinders our production out here but we've been able to push through and manage."

One tower of the $63 million project will house commercial and office space. The law firm Warner, Norcross and Judd will be anchor tenant. The other tower will be home to a 160-room Hyatt Place Hotel.

