Degage Ministries providing safety in the cold

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The cold causes concern for everyone across West Michigan, but even more so with people who don't always have a roof over their head.

That is why Degage Ministries is keeping their doors open longer this January through March.

They will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, they will be open from 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and then from 4 -7:30 p.m.

"We are so grateful and so thankful to be able to expand our hours for our community, to give them safety and provide warmth," said Operations Manager Angela Ewing. "Just a place for safety, keep them warm, and to let them know that someone loves them and that Degage is here for them."

In addition to providing safety from the cold, Degage Ministries will also provide activities such as movies, bingo and concerts.

Degage Ministries is located on 144 Division Ave S. in Grand Rapids.

You can learn more about Degage Ministries on their website, by clicking here.

(© 2017 WZZM)