Déjà vu: Oprah returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids again on Saturday night, Jan. 20.

Reports from social media indicate that she was at The Mitten Brewing on the west side of Grand Rapids.

Oprah is in Grand Rapids again. She was at Mitten Brewing tonight. She really likes GR. 😂😂 #Oprah #GrandRapids #Michigan — Mark (@Dust113010) January 21, 2018

I hear that @Oprah is in GR! Come to City Built Brewing Co right downtown! — Adam Nauta 🎸⚡️💀 (@BigNauts25) January 21, 2018

Oprah is at Mitten Brewing Company! — Jony (@Jony0544) January 21, 2018

my grandma met @Oprah at the mitten today love when my favs collab pic.twitter.com/wC6Y2grUAT — Austin Gardner (@austingardner07) January 21, 2018

Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids last August, twice. At the time, no one knew for sure what she was doing in West Michigan.

Later on in September 2017, Oprah's 60 Minutes special featured a panel of residents from West Michigan. Her debut on the weekly news show focused on how divisive American politics have gotten. On the panel, she interviewed and talked to 14 people, half of whom were Trump supporters in the 2016 election and half who were not.

