Déjà vu: Oprah returns to Grand Rapids

Rose White , WZZM 10:11 PM. EST January 20, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids again on Saturday night, Jan. 20.

Reports from social media indicate that she was at The Mitten Brewing on the west side of Grand Rapids.

Oprah was spotted in Grand Rapids last August, twice. At the time, no one knew for sure what she was doing in West Michigan. 

Later on in September 2017, Oprah's 60 Minutes special featured a panel of residents from West Michigan. Her debut on the weekly news show focused on how divisive American politics have gotten. On the panel, she interviewed and talked to 14 people, half of whom were Trump supporters in the 2016 election and half who were not. 

