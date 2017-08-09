Democratic health care town hall held in Grand Rapids

Healthcare town hall

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Dozens of people came out for a town hall on health care Wednesday night in Grand Rapids.

The event was hosted by Democratic state leaders. Those leaders say that despite concerns, Michigan is in a better place after the Affordable Care Act.

But they admit there are big problems with the ACA.

"A lot of the increased costs are because we never actually regulated that side of the industry," says State Senator Curtis Hertel.

State Representative Winnie Brinks says that despite concerns, Michigan is in a better place due to the Affordable Care Act.

"There's about 670,000 people that have gained coverage under Medicaid expansion or what we call Healthy Michigan," says Brinks.

Recently Vice President Mike Pence said Republicans are not giving up on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

