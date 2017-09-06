Disaster response training held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Team Rubicon, a national nonprofit that trains volunteers how to respond to natural disasters, came to Grand Rapids today for a training exercise.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the group used the future Plaza Roosevelt development project to train veterans and first responders on how to respond to disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes in high-density urban areas.

Volunteers with Team Rubicon began site clearing for the development, while also being trained in disaster response.

The Plaza Roosevelt development is a collaborative project. It will bring affordable housing, a high school and expanded health services to Roosevelt Park.

