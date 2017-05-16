Downtown GR Inc. announces 2017 Movies in the Park lineup

The inflatable movie screen used for Movies in the Park. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. has announced the lineup for an event people in the city really look forward to -- Movies in the Park.

The event is held twice monthly at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, right along the Grand River. It is free and open to anyone with pre-programming starting at 6 p.m.

Attendees can bring their own blanket, chairs, beer, wine and snacks or you can buy from local food vendors who will be set up on sight.

2017's Movies in the Park lineup is as follows:

June 2 - Zootopia & Star Trek

June 16 - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory & Pan's Labyrinth

July 7- Mrs. Doubtfire & Forrest Gump

July 21 - The Book of Life & Jaws

August 4 - Selena & The Bodyguard

August 18 - Remember The Titans & Pitch Perfect

To learn more about Movies in the Park visit DGRI's website.

