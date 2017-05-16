Downtown GR Inc. announces 2017 Movies in the Park lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. has announced the lineup for an event people in the city really look forward to -- Movies in the Park.
The event is held twice monthly at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, right along the Grand River. It is free and open to anyone with pre-programming starting at 6 p.m.
Attendees can bring their own blanket, chairs, beer, wine and snacks or you can buy from local food vendors who will be set up on sight.
2017's Movies in the Park lineup is as follows:
- June 2 - Zootopia & Star Trek
- June 16 - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory & Pan's Labyrinth
- July 7- Mrs. Doubtfire & Forrest Gump
- July 21 - The Book of Life & Jaws
- August 4 - Selena & The Bodyguard
- August 18 - Remember The Titans & Pitch Perfect
To learn more about Movies in the Park visit DGRI's website.
