Downtown Grand Rapids Market hosts 'Nature Day'

GRAND RAPIDS,MICH. - The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is partnering with the Blandford Nature Center and Outdoor Discovery Center to host its first-ever Nature Day on January 14 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Market Greenhouse.



This free family event will allow kids to get up close and personal with animals as well as learn about interesting artifacts and enjoy other Greenhouse activities. Kids can make and decorate their own seed packets to take home, assist in ladybug releases, learn about worm composting bins and more.



Blandford Nature Center will bring animals from their rehabilitation program, including a southern flying squirrel, long eared owl, saw-whet owl, barred owl, barn owl, domestic rabbit, gray tree frog and American toad.



The Outdoor Discovery Center will bring a turtle pond with turtles that kids can touch, great horned owl, American kestrel, screech owl, rat snake and tiger salamander.



WHEN: Saturday, January 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: Grand Rapids Downtown Market Greenhouse

435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids



INFO: http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/nature-day-at-the-downtown-market



