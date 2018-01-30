Downtown Grand Rapids movie theater project moves forward

Studio C!, as the project is being called, includes a nine-screen theater, 900-space parking garage, retail space, 187 apartments and a public plaza. (Photo: Celebration Cinema)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grab some popcorn!

Celebration Cinema's downtown Grand Rapids entertainment complex took a step forward when the Grand Rapids City Commission approved tax credits that will save the developer about $18 million over 30 years.

The project will include a nine screen theater, a parking garage with 900 spaces, 187 apartments and a public plaza.

The entire complex, when completed, will be called Studio Park and it has been in the works since 2012.

The development will fill vacant lots at Cherry Street and Oakes Street.

It's estimated that the project will generate more than a million dollars a year in new taxes.

