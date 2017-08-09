Downtown movie theater project gets final approval

Studio C!, as the project is being called, includes a nine-screen theater, 900-space parking garage, retail space, 187 apartments and a public plaza. (Photo: Celebration Cinema)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Plans are moving forward to add even more vibrancy to Downtown Grand Rapids.

A multi-million dollar project that will bring a movie theater downtown now has final approval. Last year, the Downtown Development Authority signed off on the project.

Studio C!, as the project is being called, includes a nine-screen theater, 900-space parking garage, retail space, 187 apartments and a public plaza.

A second, $40 million phase, would be a tower with another 150 apartments.

J.D. Loeks, owner of Celebration Cinemas, says a theater is something people living downtown have wanted for years.

The project could break ground later this year, meaning the theater could be open by mid to late 2019.

