Dynavision helps patients retrain eyes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
-
Video leads to punishment for school staff
-
Fear in Ottawa County after ICE arrest near Holland
-
President signs Huizenga sponsored bill
-
High risk traffic stop in Grand Rapids
-
Consumers Energy says hundreds of people scammed
-
Off duty police dog missing in Mecosta County
-
Verify: Children flying left alone
-
Deadly shooting in Muskegon Heights
-
Cheaper RX Drugs are as close as Canada
More Stories
-
No pending Oroville, but Michigan's aging, crumbling…Feb 15, 2017, 6:53 a.m.
-
‘I was very angry,' Wyoming chief says of booby-trap…Feb 14, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
-
Black bear population booming in northern MichiganFeb 15, 2017, 6:47 a.m.