East Grand Rapids named best trick-or-treat spot in the state

Halloween in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's the night kids across the nation wait all year for -- Halloween.

Tuesday night hundreds of them could be found in East Grand Rapids. According to 24/7 Wall St., East Grand Rapids is the best place to trick or treat in all of Michigan.

People who live in the area say they aren't surprised.

"I do agree with it, it's so fun to go out, all the neighbors get really involved and it's fun to see them and the kids just really love it," says Amanda Chasee.

Another reason East Grand Rapids was named the number one trick or treat spot in Michigan is because of the amount of youth in the area. More than 25 percent of the population is under the age of 14.

