El Barrio Mexican Grill closes in Grand Rapids Mid Town neighborhood

El Barrio Mexican Grill

GRAND RAPIDS - A Mexican restaurant in midtown Grand Rapids is closing after seven years in business. El Barrio Mexican Grill closed its doors for the last time on January 30, 2017. The owners say they plan to "prepare for a new opportunity at this space."

The restaurant opened in 2010 and served more than 700,000 meals. In a statement owners Brad Rosely and David Levitt and Restaurant Partners Management Company owner Jeff Lobdell say "We have many people to thank for the success of the last seven years. First and most important is our loyal customer base. Without whom none of our work would have mattered. Secondly, we need to thank our staff for their hard work over the years."

Any unused El Barrio gift cards and complimentary dining certificates will be accepted at other Restaurant Partners establishments, more information on their restaurants go to www.4gr8food.com.

