Eminent domain lawsuit approved against tenant at Plaza Towers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You might be familiar with the grassy area along Fulton St. just behind the Plaza Tower Apartments.

The Grand Rapids City Commission voted in favor of a resolution authorizing an eminent domain lawsuit in connection with Grand River Restoration there.

The lawsuit is against a tenant in the Plaza Towers. Officials say it's just the next step in getting all of the easements required to do the river restoration.

Eminent domain is a step that was required for them to hit deadlines and move forward.

"We're in a pre permitting phase now and that's gonna take some time to get our permits ready to go," said Deputy City Manager, Eric R. DeLong. "Next year will be a significant year for permitting and then we have to see how that goes before we can have a construction timeline."

DeLong said the city has good luck working with other landowners up and down the river.

