The scene of a reported explosion outside the Veolia Energy Building on Fulton Street East in downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: Rose White)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Leaders from Veolia Energy are trying to figure out what caused one of their boilers to explode late Christmas night.

The building, which is on Fulton Street across from The B.O.B. and Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, was damaged in the blast. Our crew on the scene saw that windows were blown out of the east and west sides of the building.

A Veolia employee shut down the unit. First responders did evaluated that man. They say he was shaken up, but didn't appear to be hurt.

Boiler explosion at Veolia Energy downtown GR. Windows blown out. One employee not injured but headed to hospital @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/PPhzhLZp2b — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) December 26, 2017

Veolia leaders say there are numerous things that could've caused the "energy release," and they're looking into that. They're also working to make sure there are no issues for the public to worry about, before they get the system back online.

"The system is safe and reliable," said general manager Perry Alburg.

"People coming into town, coming to work tomorrow, won't have any concerns. We won't put the public in harm's way. We won't put the system back online unless we're sure it can be operated safely.

"So when they come into town they don't have to be concerned about things falling down, because we're going to secure the area and make sure everything is safe before we proceed."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV