(Photo: Courtesy of Grand Rapids Police Recruiting Dept. / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former Grand Rapids Police Officer is under investigation for a "use of force" incident.

According to the GRPD, the officer was suspended on Sept. 12 pending the results of the investigation, but he resigned before the investigation was finished.

The Internal Affairs Unit are looking into the officer's actions during the arrest of a robbery suspect who was reported to have a gun during the crime.

During the arrest, other officers witnessed the suspended officer that were not consistent with training or standard procedures.

Lieutenant Terry Dixon said the investigation is wrapping up and should be done by the end of this week or early next week.

