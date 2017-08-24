Former Third District Congressman Vernon J. Ehlers memorial service

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former congressman Vern Ehlers passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the age of 83.
According to a release, Ehlers served as a U.S. Member of Congress for the Third Congressional District representing Kent, Barry, and Ionia Counties from December 1993 until his retirement in January 2011.
The above live feed is from a memorial held on Thursday, August 24th at 3 p.m.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs