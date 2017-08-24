WZZM
Close

Former Third District Congressman Vernon J. Ehlers memorial service

WZZM Breaking News 

WZZM 2:22 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former congressman Vern Ehlers passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the age of 83.

According to a release, Ehlers served as a U.S. Member of Congress for the Third Congressional District representing Kent, Barry, and Ionia Counties from December 1993 until his retirement in January 2011.

The above live feed is from a memorial held on Thursday, August 24th at 3 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WZZM

Former congressman Vern Ehlers passes away at 83

WZZM

Kent County Commissioners mourn former congressman Vern Ehlers

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories