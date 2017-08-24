Former Third District Congressman Vernon J. Ehlers memorial service

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former congressman Vern Ehlers passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the age of 83.

According to a release, Ehlers served as a U.S. Member of Congress for the Third Congressional District representing Kent, Barry, and Ionia Counties from December 1993 until his retirement in January 2011.

The above live feed is from a memorial held on Thursday, August 24th at 3 p.m.

