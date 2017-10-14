Founders Brewing celebrates 20 years

(Photo: Founders Brewing Co.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Founders Brewing Company celebrated its 20th anniversary today, Oct. 14.

The weather was not ideal for what was meant to be an outdoor party, but that didn't stop people from coming out to celebrate the milestone.

For many employees, the anniversary shows how far the brewery has come in the last 20 years.

Founders also released a new beer called Tank Bender, an eisbock aged in bourbon barrels. Early in the day, people lined up to get ahold of the 20th anniversary beer.

@foundersbrewing waiting in line to get my hands on Tankbender! pic.twitter.com/ZqwPJbHiTi — Anthony Coggins (@acoggins_techie) October 14, 2017

