Four GRPD officers exposed to narcotics when bag broke open during a struggle

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police officers conducted a traffic stop at Kalamazoo and Burton on Friday evening, Sept. 29.
After they pulled the driver over, he resisted. In the struggle, a bag of narcotics broke open and four officers and the man were exposed to a powder.
According to GRPD, the officers were medically checked and are expected to be fine.
The driver was also medically checked, and he is now in custody.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs