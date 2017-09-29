WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Four GRPD officers exposed to narcotics when bag broke open during a struggle

Rose White , WZZM 9:58 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police officers conducted a traffic stop at Kalamazoo and Burton on Friday evening, Sept. 29.

After they pulled the driver over, he resisted. In the struggle, a bag of narcotics broke open and four officers and the man were exposed to a powder. 

According to GRPD, the officers were medically checked and are expected to be fine. 

The driver was also medically checked, and he is now in custody. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories