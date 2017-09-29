Four GRPD officers exposed to narcotics when bag broke open during a struggle

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police officers conducted a traffic stop at Kalamazoo and Burton on Friday evening, Sept. 29.

After they pulled the driver over, he resisted. In the struggle, a bag of narcotics broke open and four officers and the man were exposed to a powder.

According to GRPD, the officers were medically checked and are expected to be fine.

The driver was also medically checked, and he is now in custody.

